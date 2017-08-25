Police carry out speed checks at Valley hotspots

Ribble Valley police officers are warning motorists to slow down as they carry out speed checks in Sabden and Simonstone.

As part of a recent Community Roadwatch initiative, seven drivers were reported in Sabden for driving over the 30mph speed limit through the centre of the village doing speeds of between 36 and 40 mph. Meanwhile, 50 out of 130 vehicles were caught speeding on School Lane, in Simonstone, which is a 20 mph zone. Drivers' speeds ranged from 26 to 38 mph.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "This is a repeat offence for one of the drivers who was caught on a previous speed check as well. Sadly, 16 of these drivers are from the villages themselves.

"Both speed check locations are outside schools and the Simonstone location is very close to the site of a recent three-vehicle accident. Although schools are currently on holiday will drivers modify their behaviour when the new term begins?

"The purpose of community roadwatch is to raise awareness about the dangers of speed on our roads and to make the public aware that the police have road safety as a priority. However, prosecution is always a possibility for repeat offenders."