Police appeal for witnesses after motorcyclist (39) dies in crash

Nelson man Marcin Jurek died after losing control of his motorbike on North Valley Road, Colne, and colliding with a lamppost.

Police were called by the Ambulance Service around 5-25am yesterday (Saturday) after reports that a man had been riding a Honda motorbike in the general direction of the M65 when he lost control of the vehicle, colliding with a lamppost close to Sainsbury's petrol station.

Mr Jurek was rushed to Royal Blackburn Hospital having sustained significant injuries, but died. No-one else was injured in the collision. The road was closed for more than three hours while accident investigators attended the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and are urging anyone with dashboard mounted camera footage of the incident to contact officers.

Sgt Andy Walton, of Lancashire Police's Roads Policing Unit, said: "Mr Jurek was riding his motorcycle on North Valley Road, Colne, when he was involved in a collision with a traffic lamp post close to a pedestrian crossing.

"Despite the best efforts of paramedics and medical staff at Royal Blackburn Hospital, Mr Jurek sadly died from his injuries.

"Our thoughts are with Mr Jurek, his family and friends at this tragic time.

"Mr Jurek, a Polish national, is survived by relatives in Poland and plans are in place for specially trained officers to support his family, who will be travelling to Lancashire in the next few days.

"I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or was travelling along North Valley Road at that time and may have information or dash cam footage that will assist the investigation, to contact us on 101 quoting log reference 313 of July 29."