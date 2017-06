Do you recognise this man?

Police are keen to trace him in relation to an aggravated burglary on Barden Lane, Burnley, on Thursday, June 8th.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning and anyone with information is asked to contact PC 498 Duncan Hall on 101 quoting crime reference EF1706350.