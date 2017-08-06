Police appeal after Turf Moor crowd trouble

Police are appealing for fans with any footage of the crowd trouble at Burnley's pre-season game against Hannover 96 to share it with them.

The match was abandoned at half-time, after Hannover supporters stormed towards the home section in the Cricket Field Stand, breaking up and throwing seats.

Chief Supt Chris Bithell, of Lancashire Police, said at the time: “A decision has been taken to abandon the football match between Burnley FC and Hannover 96, following consultation between the police match commander, the referee and Burnley FC’s grounds safety officer.

"This follows violent behaviour by a group of travelling Hannover fans, who attempted to attack fans in the home stands, as well as police officers and stewards.

“Although a robust policing operation was in place for the match, based on pre-game intelligence, additional resources have now been brought in from across the county to ensure no further disorder occurs.”

Police are now asking for anybody with footage of the disorder to send it to them through www.doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/, using the 'Report a Crime or Incident' form, quoting log number 546 of Saturday, August 5th.