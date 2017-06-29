Play areas across borough to be improved

Play areas across the borough will be improved as part of a new play strategy set to be implemented by Burnley Council.

Among the work set out in the strategy, which is recommended for approval by the council’s Executive on July 4th is the refurbishment of 16 playgrounds.

The council will work with park friends groups and local residents to make sure the refurbishment meets local needs and to raise additional funding from external grants.

The strategy also recommends that eight under-used play areas should close and any equipment that can be refurbished will moved to other nearby playgrounds. This would free up money from the limited budget to maintain the 50 play areas that would remain across the borough. Local residents would be consulted as part of the process.

Coun. John Harbour, the Executive member responsible for green spaces, said: “The council is committed to maintaining high quality play areas that provide a safe and fun place for children to enjoy. We have to balance that with limited resources and make sure we get the most out of our investment.”

A report by Simon Goff, head of greenspaces and amenities, to the Executive says the improvements will be funded mainly by the council, with some support from external grants and the Ward Opportunities Fund.

One of the play areas planned for improvement is at Towneley Park. The report points out that it is the most popular play area in the borough and it helps to bring visitors to the park.

The council currently maintains 58 play areas, plus ball courts, youth shelters and skate parks. Three quarters of the play areas are in very good or good condition.