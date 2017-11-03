Platinum marriage to rival royals’

You know you’ve struck platinum when you have a marriage to rival the Queen’s.

For Burnley couple, Isaac and Margaret Clement, were a part of history when they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year.

The lovely pair appeared in a short film - released last week - which marks the platinum marriage of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

Commenting on the secret to their lasting marriage, Isaac said: “Before we go to bed at night, we kiss.”

And Margaret agreed.

“Yes, before we go to sleep,” she said. “Always”.

The second ingredient, they said, is to say, “I love you”, every single day.

And it’s not just their friends and family who believe they deserve a medal for their commitment. For Britain’s leading royal commentator and broadcaster, Jennie Bond, presented them with a one-off medal featuring their own wedding photo.

And it was made even more special by taking the style of a new commemorative coin to mark the first ever royal platinum wedding anniversary.

And so it was the jewel in the crown of their marriage when Margaret and Isaac were among four couples from across the country who shared the Queen’s wedding anniversary and were picked by the London Mint Office to star in the film.

And while their love has remained rock solid, British marriages have undergone several changes over the course of 70 years.

“To get married [back then, it cost] £15,” said Isaac. “That was all we spent.”

The couple were engaged within just a few months of meeting in a town hall in Burnley and Margaret was only 16 when they married in 1947.

She found work as a weaver while Isaac served in the Navy, before they moved to Australia for four years with their three daughters.

And when they returned to Burnley, Isaac amassed celebrity status in the town thanks to his pub singing.

But for him, there’s only one true star - his wife of seven decades.

“She’s lovely,” he said, of Margaret. “I do, I think she’s lovely.”

