Pensions administrator classed as a high risk offender after second drink drive offence

A pensions administrator, caught almost three times the drink drive limit, may have to have a medical before she is allowed back on the road.

Burnley Magistrates' Court was told how Claudia Wright had a previous conviction for being over the limit from 12 years ago.

A district judge told her she would be classed as a high risk offender and could face checks to make sure she was not alcohol dependent when she applied for a new licence.

Wright (31) of Oak Street, Burnley, was pulled over by police after they saw her driving erratically and crossing a roundabout on the opposite side of the road, just after midnight. She blew 100 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, who works in Bolton, was banned for 24 months and was given a three month curfew, between 9pm and 6am. She must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.

Wright admitted driving with excess alcohol on Lune Street, Padiham, on Sunday, August 20th.

The court heard she was convicted of drink driving in 2005 and had been disqualified on that occasion for 16 months.

Mr John Rusius, defending, said Wright had gone to a club where she helped behind the bar, met some friends and decided to have a few drinks and leave her car.

Later on, there was an argument and she left and got in her car. The solicitor said: "As she herself says, it was a very foolish thing to do."