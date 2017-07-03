Pendleside Hospice scoops top award

Pendleside Hospice have claimed a top accolade at the Charity Retail Awards for their inspiring work with Boohoo.com, which judges called "fantastic."

On Monday, June 26th, the world of charity retail - including volunteers, staff, and suppliers alike - came together for the tenth annual Charity Retail Awards, which are organised by the Charity Retail Association (CRA), the only body to represent charity shops throughout the UK.

With the actress, writer, and comedian Jo Caulfield the host for the evening, Pendleside Hospice walked away with the prestigious prize for “Innovation in Charity Retail”.

In presenting the award, Robin Osterley, Chief Executive of the CRA, said: “This award is for an incredibly creative rebranding partnership in which Pendleside Hospice’s Burnley shop worked in conjunction with Boohoo.com.

"Pendleside created a first of its kind Pop up Shop selling samples of clothing, shoes, and accessories which were donated by Boohoo," Robin added. "Boohoo lent a huge amount of physical, monetary and technical support to the rebranding."

Boohoo also donated £2,000 in cash towards the shop refit, while a two-day Take Over event generated £4,500 in sales and a £500 donation, as well as an increase in interest from younger volunteers and customers, with over 10,000 views on Snapchat.

"This partnership continues to bear fruit, and is a fantastic example of a charity retailer working really closely with a local commercial employer to create great added value for both," Robin said. "A worthy winner.”