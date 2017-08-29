Party in the Park set to bring Padiham to life

One of the highlight's in Padiham's calendar, that draws visitors from across the borough, will take place this weekend.

Party in the Park will be held on Sunday (September 3rd) and promises to be bigger and better than ever this year.

A real family event organised by Padiham Town Council for a number of years, the venue for the party is Memorial Park and it runs from from noon to 5pm.

There will be a host of attractions including an artificial caving system, children's fairground, Punch and Judy show, donkey rides and entertainment by a silver band.

A number of charity organisations will be there to promote their work and the ever popular Teddy Bear's picnic will be held at 1pm.

Children under the age of seven are invited to bring along their favourite bear for the picnic which includes a treasure hunt and afternoon of entertainment.

The Mayor of Padiham Coun. Ken Buckley will also be there and hosting a tombola stall to raise funds for the Community Fund which raises cash for groups and organisations based in Padiham.