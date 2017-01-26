Parishioners' £3,400 NSPCC donation

The NSPCC have thanked parishioners at the Christ the King and Saint Teresa of the Infant Jesus Churches for their donation of over £3,400, which was raised during Masses over Christmas.

The funds donated to the children’s charity were also raised through Christmas fairs, with the parishioners continuing their generous work which has seen them very kindly donate money to various charities over the past twelve years.

The choice to support the NSPCC this year was extremely popular amongst church members, with the local community also very keen to support the various fundraising collections.

NSPCC fundraising manager for Lancashire, Deborah Sefton, said: “We’re thrilled to have been chosen as the parish’s charity of choice for this year’s donation, and to have overwhelming support from the local community and parishioners.

“Their donations will be vital in supporting some of the most vulnerable children in Lancashire and the rest of the UK, helping them when they need it most," she added. "I can’t thank the parish enough for supporting our work to fight for every child to have a safe, happy and healthy start in life.”