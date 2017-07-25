Padiham tug-of-war raises for Pendleside Hospice

A group of Padiham scaffolding firms have all clubbed together to hold a charity Tug-of-war to raise much-needed funds for a close friend suffering from cancer.

The event, featuring Axess Scaffolding amongst others, was held at Padiham Cricket Club on Sunday, July 17th in honour of the group’s “close pal” Ernie, who sadly currently has cancer.

Raising money for Pendleside Hospice on Ernie’s behalf, the Tug-of-war participants even chipped in for a trophy for the winning team.

“The day had a great turnout, probably thanks to the weather!” said Eva-Marie Riley. “[It’s] a good, positive piece of news for everyone.”