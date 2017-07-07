Padiham pupils learn about christening with mock baptism

Two Padiham seven-year-olds have staged a mock christening, taking their "baby" to St Leonard's Parish Church as they were introduced to the Stage One kids to the ordinance of baptism.

The 'parents' were St Leonard's Church of England Primary School pupils Bethany Bebb and Alex Proctor, who took their baby doll along to the service, which was led by Canon Mark Jones.

"It was a wonderful opportunity to explain to children the promises made at such a service and the reasons for it," said Canon Jones. "The 'parents' and six 'god parent' children responded well to the many questions asked of them in similar fashion to a real service of baptism."

Canon Jones also explained the various components of the service which introduces a child to the family of God, with the school's headteacher, Mrs Beverly Holmes explaining: "The children love to take part in this kind of service and learn valuable truths as they do so."