Padiham people turn out in force in honour of a son of the town

“He was very much loved and will never be forgotten.”

Those were the sentiments at a charity day in Padiham organised in honour of Martin Simm, affectionately known as “Simmy” who died in October at the age of 40.

Charity fund raisers get to work at Simmy Day in Padiham, held in honour of well known son of the town, Martin Simm, who died in October after a brave battle against cancer.

Hosted at Padiham Football Club, the event raised £7,000 for the two charities that helped Martin, Pendleside Hospice and Macmillan Cancer Research. Organisers were thrilled with this amount as it smashed the target they set by £2,000.

A dad of two and gifted musician who founded his own band, Pretend Girlfriend in the 1990s, Martin battled a rare head and neck cancer for three years until his death.

Calling themselves the Padiham Pirates, Martin’s friends organised the event and one of the highlights was the unveiling of “Simmy’s bench” by former Clarets player Roger Eli.

Attractions included a performance by band, Aspire who donated their fee back to the fund. Andy Higginson, one of the organisers, said: “Simmy brought the whole town together and he will never be forgotten.”