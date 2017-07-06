Padiham hits the jackpot

Padiham has hit the jackpot after securing a major lottery win that will help preserve the town’s past for future generations.

The Padiham Townscape Heritage scheme, Crafting the Future, will benefit from £1.4m. of Heritage Lottery Fund money to help protect the town centre’s historic buildings.

It will also help support work to create an area of special architectural and historic interest and making the town more attractive for residents, workers and visitors.

The project is due to start in the autumn.

Burnley Council worked with local businesses, Padiham Town Council, residents and other interested organisations on the bid. Earlier this year the council asked people to help shape a conservation area management plan which was a key part of the successful bid.

Coun. Sue Graham, Executive member for regeneration and economic development, said: “Padiham has a wonderful heritage centre that needs preserving for future generations.

“This successful bid will breathe new life into the centre.

“Schemes like this don’t just help to create attractive, vibrant places that people want to live, work, visit and invest in.

“They also inspire communities to find out more about their heritage, and give people the chance to learn new skills.

“It will enhance Padiham’s historic heart, build on the town’s civic pride, and attract more visitors and shoppers to the town.”

The scheme is focused on a compact area of mostly Victorian buildings at the heart of the conservation area, known locally as “The Hill.”

Coun. John Harbour, the council’s deputy leader and “heritage champion”, added: “This is wonderful news for Padiham and a great boost to the town and the ongoing work to create a vibrant centre that reflects the past as well as the future. I’d like to thank the Heritage Lottery Fund and everyone who played a part in the successful bid for all their support.”

The council worked with a number of key partners in the bid, including Lancashire County Council, Gawthorpe Textile Collection, Fixhub, and Padiham Archives.