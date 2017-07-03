'Over the moon' Burnley dancer stuns Justin Bieber

An eight-year-old Burnley dancing sensation is on cloud nine after giving the performance of her lifetime alongside Justin Bieber at his show in Cardiff last week.

Destiny Mannan, who dances at Next Level Dance studio in Burnley, was chosen from thousands of applicants to be Justin’s back-up dancer at the Principality Stadium gig and wowed on stage, with the pop sensation Bieber calling her “amazing” before hugging her.

Destiny’s mother, Siobhan Waddington, said: “It was absolutely brilliant, she was so good. It was amazing to watch her up there; I was crying, I couldn’t believe it.

“I have a sore throat from screaming,” Siobhan added. “It still doesn’t feel real.”

Having practiced for months for the gig, Destiny not only nailed her audition routine, but grabbed her chance in front of 75,000 people as well, with her mother saying she was “over the moon.”

Siobhan said: “She came off stage saying: ‘Can I do it again?’ She actually got to meet Justin - he asked her what her name was, she said ‘Destiny,’ and he said: ‘That’s a beautiful name.’”

“It made her night,” Siobhan continued. “She wants to be his full-time backing dancer now!”