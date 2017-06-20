'Outstanding' Hapton school praises communal effort

A Hapton school has been rated as 'Outstanding' in all areas in a recent report, with the Head Teacher praising the children for their effort in making it "a very nurturing school."

In their latest SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) report, Hapton Church of England Methodist Primary School on Manchester Road has been rated as 'Outstanding' in all areas having been adjudged as 'Good' in their last inspection in 2012.

The most praised areas in the report included the effective Christian leadership of the Head Teacher and the senior staff, the religious values imbued in the school, the school's commitment to personal development, and strong links to the local churches and community.

"Hapton school is a warm and exciting school where the Christian values of love and care pervade all areas of its life," the report read. "The commitment to ensuring that pupils are happy and ready to learn is evident in pupils’ achievement and attainment."

"We're really proud of the children and the staff," said Head Teacher, Jacquie Price. "It demonstrates how hard they've all worked. It's a real communal effort with parents and governors too."

The report also highlighted the range of activities on offer at the school and the children's respect and awareness of cultural backgrounds, with particular regard for the children they support at the Bethany Trust in Tanzania and of their pen pals in Sierra Leone.

It also focused on positive feedback from parents, reading: "One parent spoke of the ‘powerful feeling of welcome and love’ that the school offers, [while] another talked of the ways in which the school personalises the curriculum for individual pupils and their families."

"We've got something special," Mrs Price added. "The children work hard at getting on with each other, and its a very nurturing school."