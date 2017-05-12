TrustedNewsDay

Our Fighting Fake News campaign is aimed at reminding our readers and website users about the importance of our brands in bringing you trusted news.

In a world where misinformation and unsubstantiated facts and stories can be published to huge audiences via social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter, with no regulation, our brands have a long and proud history of bringing you well researched and accurate journalism.

Throughout the campaign, we have been asking our readers and advertisers to support us in delivering this message and to get involved in learning about how we carry out our trade.

The phrase Fake News was coined by Donald Trump during his successful Presidential election campaign.

Here at the Burnley Express we do our utmost best to report the news in an honest and open fashion. Local media faces many challenges at the moment but our pedigree, built up over more than 100 years serving this community, has been based on local knowledge, impartiality and a genuine willingness for our area to succeed.

We take great pride in being non-political and with the majority of our staff being born and bred in the area our community reach is unparalleled. Please continue to support your local media brand both in print and online and help make our fight against Fake News a winning one.