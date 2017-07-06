Opera tells of horror of the trenches from a child's eye view

A touching opera, that honoured the contribution made to the First World War by West Indian and muslim soldiers, was staged by children from Reedley Primary School.

Working with London based HMDT Music, year six students performed in the show, Trench Brothers, which told the story of how soldiers from the Commonwealth struggled with the hardships of the trenches but ultimately shared friendship and brotherhood.

Pupil Ali Hamza Bokhar in the Reedley School production of Trench Brothers.

The children, who learned all about the history of the war, told the story using song, acting and puppetry.

The project was spearheaded by Lancashire Museum Service, Horse and Bamboo Puppeteers, professional composers and actors and support from local industry. Pupils made their own puppets and also built models from WW1 trench manuals.

They investigated historical artefacts which gave them the knowledge to write passionate songs about their subject.

They also designed and made a range of WW1 postcards with embroidery and decoupage.