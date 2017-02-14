Open day for group that aims to inspire and motivate young people in Burnley

A club that offers a range of activities for young people is set to be launched in Burnley.

And the organisers are hoping that people who may be interested in the group will come forward to let them know what they want.

An open day organised by Phab will be held on Thursday and everyone is welcome to go along and see what is on offer.

Phab is a national charity that supports children and adults with or without disabilities, helping them to make the most of life and enjoy new sports, activities and hobbies.

Celebrating its diamond jubilee this year Phab was launched after a young disabled man who atttended a holiday course at the National Association of Youth Clubs in Hampshire asked that people with disabilities be given the chance to join in the programme of activities on equal terms with non disabled people.

Phab was born from this and now has groups across the UK and the world.

With the aim to transform the lives of thousands of disabled people is has also helped to change and shape the attitudes of millions towards those with special needs.

The open day runs from 1pm to 4pm at the Vanguard Community Centre in Bevington Close, Burnley so if you are interested just turn up.

Organisers Lisa Witt and Kiera Phillips will be there on the day but if you would like more information before please contact Lisa on 07989459190 or email her at lisawitt@outlook.com.

Lisa said: "If we are launching a group we want it to cater for what people want so I hope they will come along and tell us.

"This is an all inclusive group and we are ready to hear your ideas."