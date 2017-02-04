Olympic legend set to host sports awards

Olympic track and field legend Sally Gunnell OBE will host this year’s Burnley Community Sports Awards.

The gold medal winning hurdler Sally will be helping to celebrate the contributions of local people and communities to sport, physical activity and community development at the ceremony at Burnley Mechanics Theatre on July 6th.

Paul Foster, head of development at Burnley Leisure, said: “It is with great pleasure we announce Olympic champion Sally Gunnell as the host for our annual Community Sports Awards ceremony.

“The awards are a real celebration of the quality of sport played in Burnley and we’re excited to have Sally along on the evening as our special guest. She is a great example of how hard work and dedication can spark a career that goes on to achieve amazing success at elite level.”

Nominations for Burnley Community Sports Awards will be open from Monday, February 6th. Nominations can be submitted online at www.burnleyleisure.co.uk/sportsawards .