Oliver's Neuroblastoma Appeal events raising for three-year-old with rare form of cancer

The parents of a three-year-old boy with a rare form of cancer are holding two fundraising events to contribute to their son's treatment after he missed out on the trial period for a new drug by two weeks.

Oliver Welch was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, which develops from specialised nerve cells known as neuroblasts left behind from a baby's development in the womb, on June 7th - his third birthday - with doctors giving him between 30 and 50 per cent chance of survival.

With treatment costing up to £200,000, Oliver's parents, Adam Welch (30 and Louise Slater (31), have organised a 'Best of Both' event, which will feature both golf and footgolf, at the Mytton Fold Golf Club in Langho complete with a BBQ and live entertainment for the whole family on Friday, September 1st at 6pm.

"You can play individually or as a team at both or either activity (golf and footgolf)," said Adam, who works as a sports teacher at Burnley College. "The minimum donation is £5 to play; to book please contact Mytton Fold Golf Club on 01254 245 392."

While Neuroblastoma affects around 100 children each year in the UK, the cause of the disease remains unknown, yet it is most common in children under the age of five.

There will also be a 'Run for Oliver' taking place on Sunday, September 3rd at 10:30am in which participants can either walk up Pendle Hill or tackle a route for more experienced runners. For more information, head to https://m.facebook.com/OliverNeuroblastomaAppeal/ or email oliversneuroblastomaappeal@outlook.com

To make a donation, go to Oliver's JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/oliversneuroblastomaappeal.