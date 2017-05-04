Will your bank accept £5 paper notes after May 5?

The deadline for spending old paper £5 Bank of England notes is approaching. Here is what some major account providers have said about whether people can still deposit £5 notes after May 5:

:: Post Office - . All Post Office branches will accept the notes as a deposit into any main UK bank account even after the notes cease to be legal tender. In January, the Post Office launched a service with banks that enables their customers to perform everyday banking services in all post offices across the UK. As a result 99% of UK bank account holders can undertake deposits, withdrawals and balance enquiry services in any of the Post Office's 11,600 branches.

:: Barclays - Barclays customers can continue to deposit the paper £5 note into their business or personal account. This will also apply to the old "round pound" when it ceases to be legal tender later this year, having been replaced by the new £1 coin.

Barclays said: "We would recommend that customers allow sufficient time to return old notes/coins rather than leave it until legal tender status is withdrawn."

:: Yorkshire Building Society - It will accept old fivers after May 5 and take them out of circulation when they come into its possession.

:: Nationwide Building Society - Nationwide will continue to accept the old £5 notes from existing customers. Customers are required to pay the money into their account and they can then automatically withdraw the money in new notes if required.

:: HSBC - It has said it will continue to accept the old £5 notes from its customers.

:: Lloyds Banking Group (includes Halifax) - Existing customers will still be able deposit the old £5 notes.

:: RBS/NatWest - It said that if a customer brings in one of its notes that is out of circulation, it will replace them with new ones.

:: Santander - It does not intend to swap the old series notes, however its customers will be able to deposit the notes into their accounts indefinitely.