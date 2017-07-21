Tennis fans given chance to partner Andy Murray in doubles

A lucky tennis fan will win the chance to partner Andy Murray in a game of doubles.

Andy's mother Judy - who will be on the other side of the net along with her other son, Jamie - launched the competition on Thursday with a call for fans to show off their tennis skills to in entries for the match at the sell-out charity fundraiser Andy Murray Live at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow on November 7.

The event also features Andy taking on this year's Wimbledon men's singles champion, Roger Federer.

Launching the competition at Perth Tennis Club, Judy said: "To win that place all you have to do is upload a 10-second clip to social media of you doing some form of tennis keepy-uppy.

"We're looking for something completely out the box, it doesn't even have to involve a tennis racket and a ball - it could be a biscuit tin lid and a ping pong ball, for example.

"But we're looking for something really creative, really tricky, because the best one will come and play doubles with Andy against Jamie and me in November."

She said bringing Andy Murray Live back to Glasgow for a second year was "hugely important" as there are no major tennis events in Scotland.

She added: "I hope that it is an inspiration to get more people playing the game. It's an opportunity to get more people watching the game, fans being able to see it live on their doorstep, as it were.

"It's like everything - if you can see it, you can be it.

"I think that what the boys have achieved against a backdrop of not enough tennis facilities, a minority sport in Scotland, it is one of those things where I think, kids watching it, it will help them to believe that anything is possible if you dream big and you work hard.

"It will be good fun. What I love about this competition is it could be won by a six-year-old, it could be won by a 70-year-old. It could be won by a man or by a woman. Anybody can enter and anybody has a chance to win."

Colin Banks, head of sponsorship and reward at SSE, said: "To have the chance to partner Andy in a game of doubles is incredible, not to mention facing Judy and Jamie Murray, a double Wimbledon Champion in his own right.

"It's an amazing prize, and one befitting of a fantastic event which will once again see a sell-out crowd at the SSE Hydro and a vast sum of money raised for charity."

To enter, upload the clip to SSE's Facebook or Twitter pages with the message @YourSSE I'm ready to #TeamUp with the Murrays for #AMLive17