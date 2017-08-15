Reading and Leeds festivals ban... pineapples

Pineapples have been banned from this year's Reading and Leeds Festivals.

The fruit appears on a list of barred items including weapons, drones and fireworks.

They will not be allowed into either the arena or the campsite when the music event takes place later this month.

It is thought to be because organisers are worried that fans of the band Glass Animals could take pineapples to see them perform.

The group's song Pork Soda mentions "pineapples in my head" and fans have previously carried the fruit to their gigs.

Reading and Leeds Festivals take place across the August Bank Holiday weekend.

Acts including Muse, Eminem, Kasabian and Major Lazer are on the bill.