Prue Leith tipped to replace Mary Berry as Bake Off judge

Pru Leith with Oliver Peyton and Matthew Fort in the Great British Menu

Pru Leith with Oliver Peyton and Matthew Fort in the Great British Menu

Television cook Prue Leith is set to replace Mary Berry as a judge on The Great British Bake Off, according to reports.

