Kris Marshall backed for role as Doctor Who companion

Kris Marshall might still be joining the cast of Doctor Who - as the companion to the first female Doctor.

The former Death In Paradise star was once tipped to be named as the successor to Peter Capaldi as the next star of the show, before Jodie Whittaker was unveiled as the latest Time Lord.

But Marshall could still be joining the cast as the first ever female Doctor's companion, taking the place of Pearl Mackie, who played Bill Potts, the companion to Capaldi's Doctor.

Bookmaker Ladbrokes said Marshall's odds of being the companion have been slashed to even money from 10/1.

Jessica Bridge, a spokeswoman for Ladbrokes, said: "Kris might have missed out on the main gig, but the odds suggest punters would love to see him in the companion role."

At Coral, Marshall is odds-on at 1-2 after his odds were cut from 3-1.

John Hill, spokesman for Coral, said: "Kris Marshall was very popular in the betting to be named as the next Doctor Who, however, after the recent announcement, we are now starting to see money for him becoming one of the Doctor's assistants, where he is now odds-on following a flurry of bets."

A spokesman for the BBC said no decision about casting has been made