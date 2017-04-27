Introducing the 40 winks workout

A new health and fitness class has launched this week that consists of nothing but climbing into bed and having a sleep.

Sound good?

Primarily targeted at exhausted parents, the pioneering new session called ‘Napercise’ consists of 45-minute sleep sessions that have been scientifically designed to reinvigorate the mind, improve moods and even burn the odd calorie.

The class arrives in the wake of research revealing the ‘tiredness epidemic’ across the UK, with 86% of parents admitting to suffer from fatigue, with 26% regularly getting less than 5 hours sleep a night.

Upon arrival in the studio guests will find the spin-bikes swapped for single beds, and upbeat workout tunes ditched in favour of atmospheric sounds, to create the perfect environment for the soporific sessions to take place. The studio temperature will also be dropped to a level that promotes calorie burning during sleep. Napercisers will be invited to curl up in one of the beds and indulge in some restorative mid-afternoon shuteye, before continuing on with their day.

Depending on the success of the trial, David Lloyd Clubs will look into rolling out the sessions to more of its clubs across the UK in the future.