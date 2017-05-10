David Beckham's acting skills in King Arthur trailer leave fans 'cringing'

Movie fans have been left "cringing" over David Beckham's acting skills after spotting him in a trailer for upcoming epic King Arthur.

The former footballer wears a fake nose and gruesome make-up for his cameo role as a knight in Guy Ritchie's retelling of the classic story.

David Beckham in a scene from, "King Arthur: Legend of the Sword."

But with more than a week to go before the film opens in cinemas, people have already flocked to Twitter to poke fun at Beckham's performance.

Craig Kent commented: "Just watched the Beckham clip in King Arthur. Literally had to cover my eyes was so cringe," while John Peneveyre added: "Just heard a clip of Mr David Beckham in the new King Arthur film oh god it's cringe."

"Not sure if Posh should dust off the Oscars dress just yet after seeing King Arthur trailer," teased Ossie Ikeogu.

The clip was even enough to put some off the film completely, with Random Thoughts posting: "OMG I just watched David Beckham trying to act. I was looking forward to King Arthur but I'm not gonna watch it now. Looks awful!!"

It comes weeks after the father-of-four posted a photo of himself in full make-up for the role on Instagram, complete with false teeth and grisly scars.

He posted the teasing caption: "Rough day at the office @kingarthurmovie @guyritchie."

King Arthur will officially release in UK cinemas on May 19.

Ritchie will join cast members Charlie Hunnam, Aidan Gillen and Poppy Delevingne on the red carpet on Wednesday to mark the movie's European premiere in London's Leicester Square.