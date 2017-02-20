Brides-to-be wanted for TV stardom

Crackit Productions are making a brand-new show called “Bring on the Bride” about wedding planning for Channel 5*

The TV production company are looking for brides-to-be that are getting married before March 2017 to take part in the programme.

The show follows the ups and downs of planning a wedding (the last-minute things, like decorating the venue, final dress fitting, hair and makeup, etc.) and they are looking to capture the heart-warming moments at the end when everything comes together on the big day.



The series aims to be fast paced and fun with plenty of uplifting moments. The idea is to capture all the hard work that goes into a wedding but show why it’s all worth it in the end. It will be glossy and lively, and hopefully become a celebrated wedding series.



What does it entail?



They'd only need to film with the happy couple on 3 days (including the wedding day).

They say the crew only consists of 2 people and aim to be as unobtrusive as possible.

If there are any Brides to be interested, then email jenni.crane@crackitproductions.co.uk or call 0203 761 4728.