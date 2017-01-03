Woman who left newborn baby for dead in hospital toilets to be sentenced

A woman who left her newborn baby son for dead in the toilets at Wigan Infirmary was due to be sentenced today.

Orsolya-Anamaria Balogh, 27, last appeared before a Liverpool Crown Court judge on December 6 to deny attempted murder of an infant under the age of one but pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of attempted infanticide which the prosecution accepted.

Balogh, a Romanian of no fixed address, has been in custody since her arrest after the incident at the hospital last July.

The baby boy was resuscitated by medics and is now in care and said to be doing well.