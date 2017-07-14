Shock diagnosis for brave Tyler, 13

The family of a teenage boy fighting brain tumours has forced to cancel his dream holiday following a shock diagnosis.

Pam Yates, mum to 13-year-old Tyler, shared the devastating news that her son has been diagnosed with another brain tumour, despite fighting numerous growths since his first birthday.

Pam Yates at a fund-raising day for her son Tyler Yates

Tyler was diagnosed when he was one and despite continuous treatment, the tumours have continued to grow. Heartbroken, Pam posted the news to the “Tyler’s Fight Club” Facebook page on Tuesday night.

She said: “We were hoping that today we would be booking a holiday of a lifetime to take Tyler to Hawaii to the set of one of his favourite shows.

“Instead we have been told the devastating news that his headaches and vomiting have been caused by another tumor higher up in his brain.

“Because of the area, surgery isn’t an option and there isn’t any other treatment available to him.

“He is having a biopsy tomorrow to see if he is eligible for a clinical trial to help keep the tumors at bay. Both myself and Alex are stopping work to spend as much time with our gorgeous boy as possible and are going to try and give him some lovely memorable days out and about.

“To do this we have are using some of the fundraising money only after asking permission from each event organiser that has helped. The other money in the Just Giving page will go to the two charities that we designated it to SuperJosh and Max in a Million to help other children, like we promised it would if not used for surgery or treatment for Tyler.”

A group of Corptel staff based in Leigh have pledged to walk 24 miles on Saturday to contnue the fundraising for him and his family.

The fundraisers wrote: “We have had a number of staff who have been affected by cancer and feel strongly that we want to assist in any way we can to help Tyler, who is the nephew of one of our former employee Alan Hickey.” There will also be a charity disco held at Leigh Miners’ Welfare Institute on Friday night. Holly’s Charity Disco will see people gather to enjoy live music, food, raffles and more to raise money for Tyler’s campaign. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children and can be purchased via Holly on 07804245811.

Pam hopes to continue raising awareness for parents. She said: “Today our brave boy undergoes his second biopsy this will be his fifth surgery to the brain and 13th time in an operating theatre in his 13 and a half years. Childhood cancer and brain tumours destroy families. If our amazing boy’s story can help one family notice the signs early enough it gives our troopers a bigger chance of fighting these demons.”