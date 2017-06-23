No tears for boohoo staff as they go all yellow for good cause

A Burnley company has devoted a day to the I Love Manchester charity.

boohoo.com which was founded in Manchester, held a Wear It Yellow day to help raise cash for the families affected by the terror attack.

boohoo.com staff at their Yellow Day for the I love Manchester appeal

Staff at the Burnley warehouse wore a selection of yellow items including the company's own charity bee tee.

Celebrating the strength and courage of the city, staff also sold hand-made yellow ribbons.

Mahmud Kamani and Carol Kane, boohoo’s joint Chief Executive Officers, said: “Boohoo was born and bred in Manchester – it is the place we call home and we continue to do all we can to support those affected.

"The fundraising effort so far has been absolutely incredible – we want to use our platform to provide another way of continuing to raise money and awareness for the fund.”



