No Hard Knock Life for Annie and her crew

There were whoops and woofs as Shuttleworth College's production of Annie played to packed audiences.

Headteacher Ruth England watched on as her dog, cockapoo Jessie, had a starring role in the school’s show and showed it isn't 'A Hard Knock Life!"

The cast of Annie take a bow at Shuttleworth College's production of the show.

Jessie played the role of Sandy, a dog orphan Annie rescues from being tormented by a group of boys, although she was called Jessie at the Shuttleworth production as she isn’t sandy-coloured!

But Jessie didn't upstage Year Eight student Emily Clarkson who played the lead role of Annie after rehearsing for months to make it a perfect production under the watchful eye of Shuttleworth’s Curriculum Leader for Performance Arts Lorna Pennington.

Year 11 student Gemma Blake played the mean Miss Hannigan with superb aplomb while Louise Boult starred as Grace, Annie’s mother figure, with Year 10 pupil Lewis Naylor as the billionaire Mr Warbucks.