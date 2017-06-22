Nightclub reunion set to be cat's whiskers of a party

A massive reunion of two of Burnley's best known iconic nightspots is just a day away.

Hundreds of people are expected to flock to the party to celebrate the halycon days of the Cat's Whiskers and Hop nightspots.

The event is being held at Project nightclub in Hammerton Street from 9pm to 3am tomorrow and tickets are almost sold out.

But there are stilll a few left at the Swan pub and Remedy in the town centre where anyone showing a ticket for the reunion will receive a special drinks offer.

And if you haven't managed to get a ticket a few will be available on the door on the night.

The reunion has been organised by DJs who used to work the nightspots in their heyday including Chris Byrne and Steve Hindley.

The last get together was held in 2012 and this year's event was organised in weeks after former Burnley nurse Debbie Heron, who now lives in Australia, suggested it to concide with her visit.

Debbie said: "I can't wait, it is going to be fantastic, a night to remember."