New play area a hit with youngsters

Residents and community leaders have celebrated the opening of a new play area in Towneley Park.

Around £20,000 was spent on the new facility in the Barwise picnic area, which was formally opened by Coun. John Harbour and chairman of Friends of Towneley Park Maureen Frankland.

Pupils from Springfield Primary School were also on hand to help cut the ribbon and have a go on the new playground, which includes a log cabin, log maze climber, balance beams, hanging log steps and swings. New picnic tables and benches were also installed.

To create a safe surface for children’s playground, Burnley Council’s tree team supplied recycled wood chips.

Funded jointly by the National Lottery and Friends of Towneley Park, the improvements are expected to encourage more families to get more active and explore the wonderful parkland that Towneley has to offer.

Coun. John Harbour, Burnley Council’s Executive member responsible for greenspaces, said: “The provision of quality play and recreational facilities make a real difference and I am pleased that the new adventure playground is completed at Towneley Park.

“The project is an excellent example of a dedicated friends group working with the council and park staff to create a facility that can benefit all users. I hope that the area will be used and enjoyed for many years to come.”

The Friends of Towneley Park group is always looking for new members to help maintain and improve the park.

Ring 07746 620 654 for more information.