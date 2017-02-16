New jobs at new Aldi

Aldi has opened its second store in Burnley – and created 14 new jobs.

The store opened with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the store manager and representatives from Burnley Youth Theatre.

The store in Todmorden Road donated a variety of tombola prizes to the youth theatre, including products from its Lacura beauty range and bottles of wine from its Exquisite wine portfolio, to support its fund-raising activities in the local area.

The store will also be sponsoring one of the junior kits for Burnley Rugby Club later in the year.

Manager Paul Taylor said: “The store opening was a great success, and we really enjoyed meeting our new customers. We’d like to say thank you to the Burnley Youth Theatre for helping us celebrate the new store opening, and wish it all the best with its fundraising initiatives.”

The store, which stands at 1,254sqm, is supported by 103 car parking spaces.

