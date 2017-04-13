New future for historic pub?

A landmark Burnley pub could be converted into apartments and shops.
The historic Duke of York pub in Colne Road is the subject of an application to convert it into eight self-contained flats and two commercial units.
The pub, built in 1881 on the site of an older building from the 1820s, has been empty for several years.
The listed building has had a chequered history since it closed. It found itself at the centre of the 2001 disturbances and was used as a cannabis factory.
Burnley councillors will meet on April 27th to discuss the application.