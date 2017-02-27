New Calico development welcomes residents

Calico's housing development on Pemfret Street and Blannel Street in Burnley are up and running, with the first tenants officially receiving the keys for their new homes.

Tomasz Marzec was the very first resident to officially move into a brand new home on the 22-property development, which offers both houses and bungalows.

Wendy Malone, Calico’s Group Head of Development, said: “It’s exciting to see the work on this development nearing completion, and we’re really proud of the end results. The properties are an important investment in the area, and we really hope everyone feels at home here.

“We are responding to local need by providing more high quality affordable homes, which will improve the overall look of the neighbourhood and the quality of life for residents there,” she added.

It follows the completion of Calico’s Primrose Mill in Briercliffe and is the latest in Calico’s Affordable Homes and Refurbishment Programme, which aims to build 463 new homes by March 2019, in addition to the refurbishment of their existing housing stock across Burnley and Padiham.

People who are interested in properties on this development should call 01282 686 458.