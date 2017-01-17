New admission charge for Towneley Hall

All adults visiting Towneley Hall will now have to pay an admission fee.

Severe Government cuts have been cited as the reason for the charge which previously only applied to adults living outside Burnley borough.

The new policy means that all adult visitors are asked to pay a £5 charge which buys a 12-month pass, allowing them to visit the hall as many times as they want over a year from the date of purchase.



Students and children aged 17 and under can continue to visit for free.



Coun. Bea Foster, Burnley Council’s Executive member for leisure and culture, said: “We’ve reluctantly had to take the decision to introduce an entrance charge for borough residents.



“This decision was taken in light of severe cuts to Government funding and is part of a wider series of measures to balance the council’s budget.



“A £5 annual pass allows 12 months’ access to Towneley Hall, which is recognised as one of the north west’s leading tourist attractions, and all its wonderful history.”



Burnley Corporation purchased Towneley Hall and 62 acres of parkland from Lady O’Hagan in 1902, for around £2m. in today’s money. At the time the hall was empty and most of the oak trees in the woodland had been felled.



The hall and surrounding park was subsequently restored and is now a popular visitor attraction.