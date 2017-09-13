Nelson park flasher: police appeal for witnesses

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man indecently exposed himself at a park in Nelson.

The incident occurred at around 4pm on Monday, September 11th at Victoria Park on Carr Road, when the man exposed himself to two female dog walkers and an elderly couple.

The man was initially seen close to the bridge, before he made off in the direction of the river, with the incident reported to police by one of the dog walkers. Police are keen to trace the second dog walker and the couple for any information which could help with their enquiries.

Authorities would also like to hear from anyone else with information about the incidents, or who knows who the offender might be.

DS Melissa Kelly, of Blackburn Police, said: “We believe this man exposed himself to several people in what is a popular and busy local park, and we would now like to hear from anybody with information which could help with our enquiries.

"In particular we would like to speak to the three other people believed to have also witnessed this man indecently exposing himself on September 11th,” she added.

The offender is described as Asian or mixed race, of very slim build, around 5ft 11ins tall, clean-shaven, and aged in his mid-20s. He was wearing a grey baseball cap, dark trousers, and a grey Adidas sports jacket with red stripes down the arms and the word ‘Adidas’ in black on his back.

Anybody with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log number 902 of September 11th.