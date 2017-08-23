Nelson pair released on bail during baby murder investigation

Two people have been released on bail as part of a murder investigation following the sudden death of a young baby from Nelson.

Police were called by the Ambulance Service on Wednesday, August 16th at around 11.20pm after an eight-day-old baby, named Ava Grace Nolan, was reported to be unresponsive at an address on Dover Street.

She was taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital where she died a short time later, with detectives launching an investigation into her death, following which a 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman - both from Nelson - arrested on Friday evening.

The pair have since been bailed pending further enquiries, with a post mortem examination to establish the cause of the baby’s death revealing that she died as a result of a serious head injury.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Johnston, from the Force Major Investigation Team (FMIT), said: “Firstly our thoughts remain with the family of the child at this extremely sad and distressing time.

“Our investigation into the baby’s death is on-going and we are doing all we can to get to the truth of what happened to her," the Detective Inspector added. "We have a team of specially trained officers conducting a number of enquiries and supporting the family.”

If anyone has any information that could assist our investigation, they can call us on 101 quoting incident reference LC-20170816-1619. Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at Crimestoppers-uk.org.