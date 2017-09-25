National Fitness Day: Burnley Leisure offer host of free classes

Getting into the spirit of National Fitness Day, the Burnley Leisure centres in Burnley and Padiham will be offering free classes as part of the biggest of physical activity in the UK.

Both St Peter’s and Padiham leisure centres will be hosting a range of free activities for National Fitness Day on Wednesday, 27th September, with the leisure trust aiming to encourage the community to get active by offering classes and activities throughout the day.

With a number of fitness classes planned - including spinning, aqua, group power, boot camp, abs blast, and more - people will also be able to enjoy free swimming throughout the day.

In addition to that, St Peter’s instructors will be taking their fitness class to the great outdoors, with pop-up classes kikcing off at 11am right in the heart of town in St James’s Street.

Scott Bryce, operations manager at Burnley Leisure, said: “This National Fitness Day we aim to provide inspiration and opportunities to get Burnley and Padiham moving.

“Our accredited fitness instructors carefully craft each session to be unique and challenging, but above all – fun and enjoyable," he added. "Everyone is invited to get out from behind their desk and get in shape.”

Adding the cherry to the National Fitness Day cake, there will be no joining fee for those who wish to sign up to Burnley Leisure membership between September 23rd and 29th.

A full timetable of classes can be viewed on www.burnleyleisure.co.uk, and those interested are asked to contact the centre directly on 01282 664 444 to confirm your attendance during National Fitness Day as places are limited per each session.