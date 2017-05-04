Musical marathon running in Nelson

A musical marathon is heading to Nelson to raise a tune and some much-needed cash.
Local vicar, the Rev. Guy Jamieson, will be playing clarinet and St Paul’s Primary School headteacher Stephen Crook will be on cornet, alongside children from the school.
The event will be held on Saturday May 13th from 10am to 4pm at the Little Marsden Parish Centre to raise funds for the on-going work of the church and the centre.
Rev. Jamieson said: “The plan is that adults and children of any musical standard whatsoever play or sing for a maximum of 15 minutes. They will then find sponsors for their contribution.
“I’m also looking for sponsors for the event. Any individuals or businesses who would like to support us can email me on guyjamieson@btinternet.com.”