Multi-million pound Harle Syke development set to break ground

A brand-new, multi-million pound development of affordable luxury homes is currently underway in Harle Syke in Burnley, with 14 luxury properties set to hit the market.

The project, which has been in development for three years, is a partnership between Duckworths Estate Agents, based in Accrington, and property developer Maytree Homes, based in Bamber Bridge, Preston.

Arriving on the market priced between £200,000 to £215,000, the properties in Maytree Close will be made up of 12 large four-bed townhouses and two three-bed semi-detached houses.

Duckworths Director, Jonathan Parkinson, said: “The development of this site is a real boost for the region. We have been working closely with Maytree Homes to ensure that the necessary research was done before moving forward.

"Now the project is about to get underway and we are incredibly excited about that," he added. "These homes are going to be like nothing else in the area and I don’t expect them to stay on the market for long.”

Spades are expected to be in the ground come September, with timber frame specialists, Flitcraft Ecobuild, fabricating the building frames to be delivered in one piece to the site. Flitcraft, owned by former Blackburn Rovers and Manchester City midfielder Garry Flitcroft, specialise in eco-friendly kit-houses which provide low- and zero-carbon solutions for new builds.

Colin Cadwallader, Director of Maytree Homes, said: “We are delighted that this project is about to get underway after three years in the making. It was always our intention at the very beginning to create, high-quality, luxury homes at a reasonable price and that is exactly what we are going to do.

"The construction of these properties is indicative of the progress being made in the region and we are extremely happy to be a part of that.”

The new homes, which from their balconies will have beautiful views over Nelson Golf Course and will enjoy close access to the M65, are expected to sell quickly with enquiries already being made about their availability.

For more information, contact Duckworths Estate Agents on 01254 234 242 or email info@duckworthsea.co.uk.