MP will stand up for the elderly

Burnley MP Julie Coopper has pledged to champion older people’s rights.

Mrs Cooper met with older people from across the country at an event in Parliament organised by the charity Age UK.

The Age Champions event highlighted the challenges of an ageing population and opportunities in later life.

MPs heard how they can tackle issues affecting older people, including loneliness and isolation, social care and ‎the importance of a decent income.

Mrs Cooper said: “It is essential that older people have a strong voice speaking out for them.

“This age group is facing a number of very serious issues at the moment with pension protections under threat, the social care system teetering on the brink and local services including transport being cut as a result of Government funding cuts.

“I was delighted to be asked to become an Age Champion for Burnley.”