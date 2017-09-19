MP demands more help for mental health sufferers

Burnley MP Julie Cooper has said more needs to be done to help mental health sufferers get the help they need.

The Labour MP was speaking at a Parliamentary event at which she was told that one in four people in Burnley and Padiham will experience a mental health problem at some point in their life.

The event, Mental Health: Raising the Bar, was organised by national mental health charity Mind and took place in the House of Commons, with the aim of promoting conversations between people with mental health problems, local people responsible for providing services and policymakers.

Mrs Cooper said: “I was glad to attend this important event and interested to hear personally from people affected by poor mental health.

“Around one in four people in Burnley and Padiham will experience a mental health problem in any given year, but unfortunately I regularly hear from many constituents who tell me they’re not getting the support they need.

“I’m committed to doing all I can to transform mental health services so that everyone gets the information, advice and treatment they need and deserve, when they need it. It’s so vital that we collectively ‘raise the bar’ for mental health services across our area.”

Paul Farmer, chief executive of Mind, said: “Mental health problems can affect anyone, no matter what their background. All main political parties have recognised the scale of the problem, but after decades of neglect and underfunding there’s still a great deal of unmet need. Every day we hear from people struggling to access the support they need.

“We are really pleased that Julie Cooper MP took the time to listen to people’s first-hand experiences as well as find out more about some of the work our local Minds do to support people in Burnley and Padiham.

"By participating in this event, we hope that MPs recognise the importance of mental health and the vital role they play in ensuring that those of us living with mental health problems in their constituencies get the services and support they need to recover, stay well and lead fulfilling lives.”