Motorcyclist taken to hospital with 'serious head injuries' after collision with lamppost

A motorcyclist was rushed to hospital having suffered "serious head injuries" and a road remains closed after the incident.

Police were called just before 5-30am (Saturday) to North Valley Road, Colne.

A spokesman for Lancashire Constabulary said: "A man, believed to be in his forties, has been taken to Royal Blackburn Hospital with suspected serious head injuries after his motorbike was in collision with a lamppost. The police traffic team are still at the scene and the road remains closed."