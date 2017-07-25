More than 1,000 new jobs to be created at site

Exciting plans are in place to extend the Burnley Bridge business park – which could create more than 1,000 new jobs.

Owners Eshton have announced plans to create 600,000 sq. ft of additional industrial and warehousing space at the site, located at Junction 9 of the M65.

The current scheme comprises Burnley Bridge and Titanium Park which span across 80 acres and offer an opportunity for businesses to secure custom-built accommodation of up to 135,000 sq ft.

Property developer and investor, Eshton, has revealed that the new £45m. additional site is to be built on a 32-acres to the south of the M65 carriageway, next to the A679 Accrington Road.

Branded as Burnley Bridge South, the scheme will provide a similar mix of warehousing and industrial accommodation to the existing business park, with a flexible range of high quality units tailored to meet the needs of occupiers.

James Chapman, managing director of Eshton, said: “Burnley Bridge South is part of Eshton’s vision to expand Burnley’s business park presence on the M65 and demonstrates the firm’s ongoing commitment to investing in Burnley.”

The accommodation will be adapted to occupier requirements.

The indicative plans are for six units totalling 600,000 sq. ft although a bespoke building with a footprint in excess of 500,000 sq. ft could be accommodated on the site.

It is anticipated that the development could bring 1,300 new jobs to the area.

More than 750,000 sq ft of space for business on the site has been created to date, housing a range of businesses including YESSS Electrical, Birchall Foodservice, Equinox Building Solutions, Townsend Music and Exertis.

Road haulage experts Fagan and Whalley were the latest firm to move to the site.