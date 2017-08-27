Missing woman 'safe and well' according to police

A missing woman for whom police were growing increasingly concerned has been found.

Authorities had appealed for information regarding the whereabouts of Rebecca Oxley, who was last seen around the Colne Road area of Burnley on Saturday, as they grew concerned for the safety of the 42-year-old.

With police having spoken to Rebecca, a statement read: "Rebecca Oxley has been spoken to; she is safe and well. Thank you for all your shares and comments."