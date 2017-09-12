Missing woman could be in Padiham

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing 26-year-old woman.

Louise Holohan was last seen leaving Manchester Airport on Friday at around 4pm. It was thought she may have been making her way to an address in Padiham, however she failed to turn up and has not been seen since.

She also has connections to the Bootle area of Merseyside and the Wigan and Leigh areas of Greater Manchester.

Police would now like to hear from anybody who has seen her, or knows where she may be.

She is described as white, of slim build, with very long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white, lace crop top, black skinny jeans, a black Monte Claire jacket and black pumps. She was carrying a red handbag and a pink hand luggage-sized suitcase.

Anybody with information as to her whereabouts is asked to ring 101, quoting log number 1593 of September 8th.